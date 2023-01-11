Deputies find body floating inside water tank in Phelan

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies discovered the body of a deceased man in a water tank while they conducted a missing persons investigation in Phelan.

Two sheriff's deputies found the body at 5:44 p.m. on Monday in a water tank on property in the 6600 block of Highway 138 in the Cajon Valley. Deputies say they saw a ladder leaning against the water tank and found the man floating inside.

The area along Highway 138 does have a property with covered water tanks that appear to be roughly 10 to 12 feet high.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division responded, and with the help of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, pulled the body from the water tank. There were no signs of foul play at the scene, the sheriff’s officials reported.

It is unknown if the dead man is related to the missing person investigation, authorities said. The person's identification is pending through the department's Coroner’s Division.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or at wetip.com.

