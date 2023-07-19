Deputies find body of a man who jumped off Eastpoint fishing pier

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man who allegedly jumped off the Eastpoint fishing pier Monday.

"(Deputies) made the notification to the family," Franklin County Sheriff AJ Tony Smith said in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday. "He is not local. He's been here about a month working, but he is from Ohio."

FCSO worked alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Bay County Sheriff's Office to recover the body.

This is the second person within a year to die after jumping from the pier on the north side of the Apalachicola Bay in Eastpoint.

