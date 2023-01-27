Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County

The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.

ALSO READ: Man found safe after going missing in Charlotte, police say

Carter was reported missing on June 22. According to Burke County, Carter was last seen walking on Hubert Lane in Connelly Springs near Will Hudson Road.

Photo provided by Burke County Sheriff's Office

Carter’s cause of death wasn’t given, but the sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active.

(WATCH BELOW: Investigation into disappearance of missing Cornelius girl continues in Madison County)