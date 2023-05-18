Deputies: Boy, 15, tried to rob Lakeland McDonald’s worker; shot nearby vehicle

A 15-year-old boy is being charged with attempted murder after he tried to rob a McDonald’s employee, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Demarion Wilson was arrested Thursday morning on charges including attempted murder, attempted armed burglary and possession of marijuana.

Deputies said Wilson attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint around 1:38 a.m. behind the McDonald’s on Shepherd Road in Lakeland.

Investigators said the employee told two people in a parked car nearby to call 911, and Wilson fired three shots toward the car, striking it once.

Deputies said Wilson then ran away before he was arrested by deputies while hiding in the bushes behind a Publix shopping plaza.

According to a report, Wilson was in possession of a Glock 9mm and a black mask.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

“It’s aggravating that a 15-year-old would be out in the middle of the night robbing people at gunpoint and shooting at people,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “It’s completely unacceptable, so we’re going meet with the State Attorney’s Office about charging this suspect as an adult. We need juveniles to realize that we’re not going to tolerate such abhorrent, dangerous behavior.”

