Deputies: Boy, 16, arrested for accidentally shooting another boy, 16, in a car

A boy told deputies that he was sitting on a park bench when he was randomly shot in the leg earlier this month, but it turns out there might have been more to the story, the Volusia Sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Deputies said the victim was not being entirely truthful with them about the Jan. 15 shooting at Dwight Hawkins Park.

Investigators said two boys -- both 16 years old -- were sitting in a car when one fired a gun.

Deputies said one boy was in the driver’s seat of the car when the boy seated behind him pulled out a gun and shot him.

Investigators said they arrested the suspected gunman on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a gun by a juvenile and firing a gun from a vehicle.

The suspect was taken to Volusia Family Resource Center for processing and will be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice for booking.

