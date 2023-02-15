Deputies: Brevard County Marine recruiter arrested for relationship with high school girl

A Melbourne-area Marine Corps recruiter was released from jail on bond Wednesday morning after being arrested for a months-long relationship he had with a girl he met on the job.

Erick Jadiel Zayas Navarro, 31, is facing seven counts of unlawful sex with a minor and two other charges related to the relationship.

Deputies said Navarro met the girl, under 18 years old, at a high school recruiting event and began texting and messaging her on social media.

For six or seven months, deputies said, the pair would meet to have sex in various locations around the county.

Deputies said the girl’s mother contacted Cocoa Beach Police after discovering some of the messages. Officers confirmed the relationship with the girl during their investigation.

“As far as we know, we have not had any other complaints against him,” Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Tod Goodyear said. “Knowing what he does for the Marine Corps and that he does have access to the same age group through these recruiting events that are held locally at all the high schools, we would encourage anyone… to come forward and contact us so that we can investigate.”

Zayas Navarro paid enough of his $112,000 bond before he was forced to face a judge Wednesday. WFTV has asked for his mug shot to help any other potential victims identify him. He did not answer a knock at his door Wednesday afternoon.

He is the second Central Florida Marine Corps recruiter to be arrested for an illegal relationship in five years.

