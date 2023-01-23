Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of trying to meet up with student for ‘sexual relations’

A local teacher who has spent decades in the classroom has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet with a minor student for sex, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 64-year-old, Timothy Liscum of Melbourne, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he tried to meet a student in Brevard County to have “sexual relations.”

Deputies said Liscum is a teacher at Satellite High School and has been employed with Brevard County Schools for the last 30 years.

Read: Orlando police search for suspect who shot man after a crash, robbery

According to a report, Liscum was communicating with one of the students at the school and the student, “became concerned about the content of the conversations and told another student, as well as a trusted teacher.”

The teacher reported the information to school administrators, who then contacted the student’s parent, officials said.

Watch: Woman accused of shooting husband at Daytona Beach hospital held without bond

Deputies said Liscum asked the student to meet at a location for sex and he was arrested at that location when he arrived.

Officials said investigators are looking to find if Liscum may have victimized other children.

Read: Suspect identified in connection to Orlando apartment complex shooting, police say

Deputies said anyone who may have information about Liscum is asked to call Agent Aja Stake at 321-633-8410 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.