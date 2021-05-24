Deputies: Brookston man shot and killed 3, including child, in Peru trailer

May 24—PERU — A 25-year-old Brookston man faces three murder charges after deputies say he shot and killed three people, including a 4-year-old child, in a trailer where their bodies lay undiscovered for five days.

Officers from the Miami County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Friday to Lot 137 at Woodland Hills Trailer Court, 2834 S. 300 West, to check the welfare of the residents after a family member reported they couldn't reach the victims.

Inside, officers discovered the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26; 4-year-old Rae'Lynn Sizemore; and Jessiah Hall, 37.

All three of the deceased lived at the home. Preliminary evidence indicates they were shot to death on May 16. Autopsies have been scheduled.

An uninjured 2-year-old boy was also found at the home. He was transported to Duke's Memorial Hospital and medically cleared.

Miami County Sheriff Tim Hunter said that other than being dehydrated, the child was found to be in good health. The 2-year-old was released into the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services Miami County Division.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Mitchell Page for three counts of murder. He was taken into custody at a relative's home in Lafayette on Sunday night and incarcerated at the Miami County jail.

Jessica Sizemore and Page have a child together.

Hunter said the investigation was a joint effort between the sheriff's department and Indiana State Police, and that officers worked desperately to solve the case as quickly as possible.

"Our guys did an excellent job," he said. "We're glad we could make an arrest."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police by calling 765-473-6666 or the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 765-472-1322.

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.