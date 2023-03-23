Deputies: Buford man arrested after officials find more than 300 photos of child porn on his phone

A 27-year-old Buford man was arrested for after a car repair shop employee saw him looking at pornography on his phone.

Daniel McFalls dropped off his car at a Gwinnett County repair shop on October 20, 2022. During the course of the repairs, an employee saw a pornographic image on his phone and called the Gwinnett County Police Department.

After determining that McFalls was from Hall County, police turned over the investigation in November 2022 to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies got a search warrant for McFalls’ phone and began forensically processing it. On the phone, they found 300 photos of children age 1 to 14 engaged in sexually explicit activity.

McFalls was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

He remains in jail without bond.

