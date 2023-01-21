Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house.

Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said they have also responded to that address for multiple overdoses, including one death.

On Friday, with the assistance of VSO SWAT, a search warrant was executed at that house.

According to deputies, of the 14 people found at the house, 12 were arrested on various charges.

Read: Woman in custody after shooting terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say

Deputies also found and seized 3 grams of meth, 1.3 grams of heroin/fentanyl, Clonazepam & Diazepam pills, 6 firearms (1 stolen) and 526 rounds of ammunition.

Read: Ed Reed is out as head coach at Bethune-Cookman University

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.