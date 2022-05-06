Deputies bust Volusia County chop shop, recover 10 stolen vehicles

Deputies said they recovered 10 vehicles that were reported stolen from across Central Florida over the last decade at a chop shop in Volusia County.

Members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office drone team and the Deltona Detectives Unit said they recovered the vehicles, worth a total of about $178,000, from a 20-acre property on Gee Whiz Drive along the St. Johns River.

The vehicles, which deputies said were in various stages of dismantlement, were reported stolen from Orlando, Winter Garden, Brevard County, and Burlington, Alabama, from as far back as 2012.

Deputies said the operator of the chop shop, Raymond Clark, 34, was arrested in March by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Keys.

The sheriff’s office said that in addition to his Volusia County warrant charging him with 10 counts of grand theft, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN and operating a chop shop, Monroe deputies also charged him with DUI.

Deputies said the investigation into Clark’s chop shop is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

