Deputies call dog on suspect

May 17—CANNONSBURG — A suspect running from police Sunday found out the long arm of the law can come in four legs, according to court records.

Boyd County deputies were dispatched Sunday evening to the 8100 block Midland Trail for reports of a domestic involving a gun, records show.

When deputies arrived, one knocked on the door while another kept an eye on the window. Records show the suspect, 23-year-old Chase D. Brumfield, approached the door, and then turned away.

As one deputy kept his gun drawn at the door, another backed away and used his cruiser's PA system to tell Brumfield to give himself up, according to a citation.

Brumfield instead booked out a back door and through a parking lot. At that point, the Dutch Shepherd Inferno was released for the chase, records show.

Upon hearing the K-9 was on his tail, the suspect gave himself up, court records show.

Deputies attempted to get a statement from the victim, but she refused to write out anything, records show. Deputies said the suspect, Brumfield, punched her in the jaw during an argument over something she found on his cell phone.

Brumfield was booked on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree fleeing on foot. Court records show he bonded out Monday on $2,500.