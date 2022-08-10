Deputies called ‘heroes’ for searching burning home for kids, mom they say attacked them

Two Paulding County deputies are being awarded for running into a burning home to search for trapped kids and the mother authorities say tried to kill them.

Corporal Jamie Winkles and Deputy Joshua Bishop were given the Medal of Merit, which is the second highest honor a deputy can receive, for their “heroic” acts.

Darlene Brister, 40, is charged with malice murder after she allegedly set her house on fire and tried to stab her children who were trapped inside. Three of her seven children in the house, ages five-months, three and five years, were killed. The three-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cpl. Winkles and Dep. Bishop risked their own lives and ran into the burning home when they got to the home to find the children and an armed woman.

When the smoke became too much, they ran back outside and got oxygen masks from firefighters before going back into the home.

They were ultimately able to help get several of the children out of the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

“What Corporal Winkles and Deputy Bishop did was exemplary. They went above and beyond the call of duty to try and save the children who were trapped inside the home. I am grateful to have them as Deputies helping keep our county safe,” Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said.

Brister remains in the Paulding County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]