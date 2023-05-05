Deputies capture one suspect, seek another in SE Marion County burglaries

Sheriff's deputies have apprehended one suspect and are looking for a second in connection with a series of vehicle and residential burglaries in southeast Marion County.

Keyon Quintell Jones was arrested after he was seen trying to break into a residence on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. He declined to speak with detectives.

Jones is being held on more than 30 charges including burglary, grand theft and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a delinquent.

Burglaries: Injured teens were part of a burglary ring

Vehicle break-ins: County and city law enforcement officials arrest five in vehicle burglaries

Jones' first appearance hearing

On Friday morning, the 19-year-old was at the Marion County Jail and, via video, made his first appearance in front of County Judge Tommy Thompson, who was at the courthouse.

The judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent the Weirsdale resident. Bail was set at $536,000, and the judge told Jones to stay away from the incident locations. His next court date is set for June.

Stolen goods from the burglaries

According to arrest reports, the burglaries began in mid-October 2022 and concluded May 4 with Jones' arrest.

Most of the incidents were captured on surveillance video, and sheriff's detectives said they were able to identify Jones during their investigation.

In the residential burglaries, deputies said, one or two people wearing some type of face mask and carrying weapons would kick in doors and then search the homes for valuables.

For the vehicle burglaries, officials said the thieves looked for unlocked doors. Then the burglar/burglars would go in and remove items. Most of the burglarized vehicles were not locked, authorities said.

Among the items stolen: firearms, ammunition, more than $20,000 in cash, and knives.

The burglaries occurred in Summerfield, Ocklawaha and Weirsdale neighborhoods.

On May 4, deputies were called to a residential burglary in progress along Guava Terrace Place in Ocklawaha. When they arrived, they were told that someone tried kicking in the front door, which officials estimate will cost approximately $1,500 to replace.

Story continues

Sheriff's officials were told two males wearing dark clothing and backpacks had run into nearby woods. More deputies, including a K-9 unit, arrived and began searching the area.

Assisted by surveillance videos and neighbors, Lt. David Woolf saw someone at an intersection. The supervisor chased the person and eventually caught him. He was later identified as Jones. A second person escaped, deputies said.

Law enforcement officials looked at the surveillance video at the burglarized home and determined that Jones' clothing was similar to what the burglar was wearing. Officials said Jones had on a mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the second person can call the Sheriff's Office at (352) 732-9111, Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP, or visit www.crimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Deputies charge 19-year-old with multiple residential/vehicle break-ins