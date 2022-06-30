Deputies: ‘Career felon’ arrested in Polk County bank robbery

A Lakeland man whom deputies describe as a “career felon” was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Polk County bank last week.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Jason Cherry of Lakeland after getting a tip from a Polk County resident.

Investigators said that Cherry entered SouthState Bank at 4719 South Florida Avenue on June 24 and passed a note to the teller, which indicated that he had a weapon and demanded money.

Deputies said that after taking the money, Cherry left the bank and drove off in a gray Honda Accord.

Detectives caught a break in the case after posting a flyer of the robber on social media, asking for the community’s help in identifying him.

After getting a tip, detectives identified Cherry as the robber and he was later arrested at a Lakeland motel without incident.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd thanked the public for helping to identify the robber.

“I am grateful to the citizen who saw something and said something. Because of your willingness to act and the fast work of our detectives, this convicted felon is off the streets. Thankfully no one was hurt, and he will now answer for his crime, Judd said.

Deputies said Cherry has a long criminal history, which includes 21 felonies and 10 misdemeanors. He has twice served time in state prison.

Cherry is also considered a suspect in another bank robbery in the city of Lakeland, by the Lakeland Police Department.

Cherry is currently being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

