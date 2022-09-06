Deputies charge man with 2021 murder; arrested while on bond for separate shooting

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest in the 2021 deadly shooting of a Rowan County man.

Deputies said they arrested John “Junkyard” Pierre Jandrew Friday and charged him with Timothy James Long’s murder on Ted Lane in Salisbury.

Investigators said they believe Jandrew shot Long on Oct. 17. They said after a 10-month investigation, they took out a warrant and arrested Jandrew in Cabarrus County.

RCSO added they have arrested Jandrew twice in connection to other shootings. At the time of his arrest, deputies said he was out on bond in connection to a Dec. 2021 shooting in Rockwell.

Anyone with information about Long’s murder is asked to call Detective Adam Ratledge at 704-216-8739 or Lt. Ryan Barkley 704-216-8711.

