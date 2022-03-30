Deputies charge six with aggravated kidnapping

Mar. 30—Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with the aggravated kidnapping of a woman who was held against her will and tortured, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said she had been severely tortured during her captivity and was being treated for her injuries. The woman reportedly met the suspects online.

"We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests," he said.

173rd District Judge Dan Moore issued the warrant, allowing the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team and the District Attorney's Office to search a home on Waverly Way in Athens.

392nd District Judge Scott McKee issued the arrest warrants for the following people, each charged with aggravated kidnapping:

Felicity Emanuelle Walker, 22

Summer Syler Lawrence, 45

Breonna Cheyenne Johnson, 22

Amanda Marie Andrews, 22

Shayne Joseph Anderson, 30

Charles K. Bryant, Jr., 21

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Henderson County Jail, each held on $500,000 bonds.