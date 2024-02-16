Deputies charge two minors after shots fired into Wakulla County school bus

Two minors were arrested Thursday afternoon after reportedly shooting into a Wakulla County school bus carrying elementary school students, shattering two windows and injuring one student, law enforcement said.

An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with shooting into an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief. They were taken to the Wakulla County Jail, but there aren't any updates on whether the two were transferred to the Juvenile Assessment Center or released back to their parents, according to Wakulla County Sheriff spokesperson Jeffrey Yarbrough.

As it was traveling east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Boulevard near Graham Trail, school bus no. 31 came to a stop when two of its windows were shattered, a WCSO social media update said. Deputies soon arrived and within minutes found the two suspects nearby.

"The juveniles were subsequently interviewed and admitted to shooting the air rifles which had shot the bus windows," WCSO said. "Detectives recovered the two air rifles which had been (hidden) in a wooded area next to a residence."

Paramedics checked the bus driver and students; nobody was seriously injured or taken to the hospital. Only one child had minor injuries as a result of glass debris, according to the update. School officials coordinated alternate transportation for the Shadeville Elementary School students to get home.

