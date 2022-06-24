Deputies chase Fresno man driving stolen vehicle. Then shots were fired, but questions remain

A Fresno man was arrested Thursday for driving a stolen vehicle and could face additional charges that stem from shots being fired as deputies chased the suspect, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Fabian Mansanalez, 32, was arrested following a 20-minute pursuit by deputies around 4 p.m. in southwest Fresno.

Initially, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies with the Fresno H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) spotted a stolen vehicle with no one inside near the intersection of Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

Then shortly after, a man went inside the vehicle and drove off, prompting deputies to follow.

But the suspect soon noticed he was being followed and started to drive erratically, which led to a full-on chase, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect drove down a dirty alley.

What happened, though, next remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said that one of the deputies was tracking down the suspect along the dirt alley when a bunch of dust kicked up and made it difficult for the officer to see.

And it was at that moment that gunshots were heard, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was not immediately known if the shots were fired at the deputy or if the shots came from the suspect who was evading the officer.

“We don’t know if the gun shots were in the direction of the deputy,” Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said. “It could’ve very well come from somebody living in the neighborhood. That’s part of the investigation right now.”

The suspect, meanwhile, ended up getting arrested after ditching the stolen vehicle near Modac and Whitesbridge avenues, and running into a residential front yard.

Deputies placed a perimeter around the home and eventually took Mansanalez in without resistance.

No gun was found in the stolen car, but Fresno Police, who have taken over the incident, are investigating the matter further and were checking to see if the suspect might’ve discarded a gun elsewhere.