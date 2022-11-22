Deputies chase suspected stolen vehicle until it crashes into home near Howell

HOWELL - Police say a man driving a stolen SUV, and his passenger, were injured when they crashed into a house near the corner of Sanford and Faussett roads north of Howell after a short pursuit through the city.

The driver, a 42-year-old Allen Park man, and his passenger, a 49-year-old Romulus resident, were arrested and transported by Livingston County EMS to Saint Joseph Livingston Hospital for treatment for crash injuries, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The driver is expected to face charges in Livingston County, but he has not yet been arraigned.

According to the release, at about 2:47 p.m. Monday, Livingston County deputies were patrolling Interstate 96 near M-59 when they attempted to stop a 2014 Ford Explorer the believed was stolen from Melvindale.

The driver did not pull over and instead continued on I-96 east at an accelerated rate, police said.

The SUV exited the highway at D-19 and drove north through the city at a high rate of speed toward Oak Grove Road while deputies continued to pursue.

The vehicle failed to slow down for a sharp curve at Sanford and Faussett roads and the driver lost control, leaving the road on the north side and striking a house located at the corner. The house was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The incident is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were also assisted by the Michigan State Police and Howell Area Fire.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County deputies chase SUV through Howell before vehicle crashes