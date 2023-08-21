Deputies: Child found dead at Osceola County home, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a child was found dead at an Osceola County home.

Osceola County deputies said they responded to a home in St. Cloud around 7:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they said they found a dead child.

They did not specify the child’s age, or how they appear to have died.

Deputies said it appears to an isolated incident, and that there is an active and ongoing death investigation.

Read: Team activities suspended following hazing incident with Viera High School football players

Deputies said Sheriff Marcos Lopez will provide an update when more information is available.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: 20 hurt as motorist trying to park crashes into South Florida restaurant

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.