Deputies find cocaine, ecstasy during traffic stop on I-75
A Macon man is now behind bars after Georgia deputies said they found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 184.
Deputies said they spoke with the driver, identified as Alfred Chambliss, after encountering an overwhelming odor of marijuana from the car.
TRENDING STORIES:
Mission completed: Tom Cruise surprises fans at Atlanta showing of new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie
Beaver that attacked girl swimming in Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies
GA man hits brother with table, throws dead mother’s ashes across room during fight, police say
Monroe authorities searched the car and found two pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of cocaine, five grams of crack cocaine, five grams of ecstasy and a gun.
Chambliss was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: