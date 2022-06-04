Deputies conduct compliance sweep on registered sex offenders in Butler County

Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a compliance sweep on registered sex offenders within the county.

According to the sheriff’s office,, in addition to periodical checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year, deputies also conduct annual address verifications on sex offenders in the county.

There are more than 580 registered sex offenders in Butler County, the sheriff’s office said. On May 25, several teams conducted verifications throughout the day.

Of the 112 verifications, nine are being investigated by the sheriff’s office’s sex offender registrations and notification division.

“It is vital to keep track of these people so they do not re-offend,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

To learn more about sex offenders in the county, you can visit the Butler County Sheriff’s Office’s website and click on “SORN.”

The sheriff's office said you can check if sex offenders are living near your home or register to receive notifications if an offender moves near you.
















