Deputies conduct death investigation in unincorporated Cocoa

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death from Friday night in unincorporated Cocoa.

Deputies said they were told a man was shot at a Burgess Avenue home.

According to a news release, once they arrived at the scene around 9:45 p.m., deputies found the man and took him to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said crime scene agents are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence that could help explain what led up to the incident.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s name and said no arrests have been made.

Deputies said the people involved knew each other, and there is no current threat to the public.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Agent Vince Bustillo of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Crimeline calls are confidential and can be anonymous. Callers may be eligible for a reward.

