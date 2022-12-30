Osceola County deputies investigating two people shot in BVL neighborhood

Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what led to two people being shot in the county’s Buena Ventura Lakes neighborhood early Friday.

Deputies responded to Seabreeze Circle and Palmview Court area around 1 a.m., where they found two had been shot.

The two people were transported to a local hospital, investigators have not updated the extent of their injuries.

Channel 9 has been in the area since 4 a.m., watching a heavy law enforcement presence.

Drone 9 captured video showing detectives entering a home along Palmview Court.

The activity has not impacted traffic along nearby East Osceola Parkway.

