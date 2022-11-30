Deputies conduct mass verification of registered sex offender addresses Tuesday

Addresses of the 93 registered sex offenders in Darke County were checked on Tuesday morning by Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Adult Parole Authority, according to the spokesperson with Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

>>CareSource awards $500,000 to expand services for low-income families

“While verification is an ongoing process throughout the year by Deputies on patrol, a mass verification is an efficient way to establish sex offender address verification and focus on those subjects that need appropriate follow-up to ensure the safety of our community,” the spokesperson said.

Deputies were able to verify 69 of those offenders, the spokesperson said. The other 24 offenders were checked but contact with those offenders was not made.

>>High School student creates ‘Project Scam Protectors’ to educate people on phone scams

A few of the reasons contact was not made with the remaining offenders including the person was not at a place of employment, they were traveling, they refused to answer the door or they absconded, the spokesperson said.

Deputies will be following up with those remaining offenders and verifying addresses, according to the spokesperson.

“Any offenders found not to be in compliance with the law will be investigated and charges will be presented to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” the spokesperson with Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>Wright Patterson AFB to host Christmas tree lighting tomorrow

More information can be found on Darke County Sheriff’s Office website.



















