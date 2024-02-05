Deputies confirm shots fired inside Lucy C. Laney High School, no injuries reported

Multiple students were detained after a shooting Monday morning at Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta.

Just before 10 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Laney High School for shots fired, according to a news release.

Deputies were told at least one gunshot was fired in a restroom inside the school, according to the release. After reviewing video from inside the school, deputies located and detained the students responsible for the shooting.

In a letter to staff, schools Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw said a toilet was struck by the gunfire. He added one student was found with a gun and another was found with a knife.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

