Deputies confiscate nearly $100K worth of drugs from Hall County home

Almost $100,000 worth of drugs are off the streets after an investigation at a Hall County home.

On Wednesday, deputies said they investigated a home on Baker Road in the eastern part of Hall County.

During the investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents reportedly found 918 THC oil vapes, 12 pounds of marijuana, a gun, and $10,000 in cash.

Officials said they also found packaging materials, scales, and other items related to drug distribution at the home.

Deputies said the illegal drugs have an estimated street value of $98,850.

The sheriff’s office arrested Oswaldo Steve Soto-Medina, 28, and Kevin Ayala, 28, both of Gainesville.

They are charged with the following:

Possession of THC oil with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Ayala was also charged with obstruction and giving false information to an officer. The duo was booked into the Hall County Jail.

