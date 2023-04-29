Deputies connected with Moore death nearing plea, again

Apr. 28—CATLETTSBURG — Three of the five former deputy jailers in connection with the death of an inmate at the Boyd County Detention Center may see an end to a nearly five-year-long court saga after all.

In November 2018, Michael Lee Moore, 40, was in the care of the jail for 38 hours before being pronounced deceased. His death was later announced caused by blunt force trauma to the torso.

Defendant Colton Griffith of Flatwoods, a former deputy jailer, is accused of participating in or allowing the abuse and torture of Moore that ultimately led to his death.

Griffith's case was scheduled for a motion hour on Friday morning in preparation for a jury trial which was set to begin on Monday.

Griffith is charged with first-degree manslaughter and seven counts of first-degree criminal abuse.

Jeremy Mattox, of Grayson, and Zachary Messer, of Ashland, were also on the docket for Friday for pre-trial conferences. However, all three cases were postponed.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said the three cases were set aside with a suspected solution expected in early summer.

To recap, Messer, allegedly the main perpetrator of the physical injuries to Moore and the culprit of the "death blow," is charged with first-degree manslaughter and 15 counts of first-degree criminal abuse while Mattox is charged with first-degree complicity to manslaughter and five counts of first-degree criminal abuse.

Messer was intended to stand trial first — with his initial trial dates scheduled as far back as January 2020. However, the trial date was postponed and a series of pre-trial conferences have occurred instead.

Alicia Beller, of Putnam West Virginia, who sat in the control room for much of the duration of Moore's stay, struck a plea deal in exchange for future testimony and cooperation. She pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment and was given a five-year diverted sentence.

Brad Roberts, of Westwood, a former sergeant and supervisor during the duration of Moore's torture, is currently incarcerated at the Kentucky State Penitentiary for his assaults and lack of action, contributing to Moore's death.

After six and a half hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Roberts on one count of reckless homicide, five counts of first-degree criminal abuse, four counts of second-degree criminal abuse and one count of third-degree criminal abuse.

At trial, Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said Roberts could've stopped the abuse and orchestrated medical aid for Moore. Instead, Roberts allowed deputies (mainly Messer, allegedly) to shove Moore into a toilet, causing fractured ribs that resulted in internal bleeding, which ultimately killed him, according to previous reports.

Testimony revealed and prosecuting attorneys believed Roberts allowed Messer to "bounce" Moore's head off a wall during booking, "leg sweep" and body slam the inmate while he was handcuffed or restrained in a chair.

The jury believed Roberts "yanked" Moore's head back, TASED and struck him while the inmate was confined to a restraint chair.

Prosecutors allege Moore was restrained in the chair for several hours throughout the night shift's watch before his death.

Trial testimony also included Moore fell off a top bunk multiple times after suffering "seizure-like" activity. However, medical aid was never rendered.

Roberts was sentenced to 13 years in prison and was transferred to prison in November 2021. He is up for parole in June 2024.

All three remaining defendants are out on bond pending resolution.