Deputies continue search for killers 6 years after deadly home invasion in Orange County
Orange County deputies are looking for new leads in a cold case dating back more than six years.
Surveillance cameras caught several men breaking into the home of Christopher Perkins in September 2016.
The video released by the sheriff’s office shows one of the men kick in a door at a home and several men with guns rush inside.
Investigators said Perkins attempted to run but was shot and killed.
Anyone with information about Perkins death is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
