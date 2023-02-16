Deputies continue search for killers 6 years after deadly home invasion in Orange County

Orange County deputies are looking for new leads in a cold case dating back more than six years.

Surveillance cameras caught several men breaking into the home of Christopher Perkins in September 2016.

The video released by the sheriff’s office shows one of the men kick in a door at a home and several men with guns rush inside.

Watch: Crews battle inferno after plastic planters catch fire at nursery supply company in Osceola County

Investigators said Perkins attempted to run but was shot and killed.

Anyone with information about Perkins death is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: ‘One of the worst calls imaginable’: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself at DeLand home

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.