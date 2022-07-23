Deputies continue to search for missing man

Jul. 22—The Coos County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for an elderly man who disappeared from the Allegany area nearly two weeks ago.

Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio said sheriff's deputies have spent many hours searching for George L. Lagrou, who was last seen at mile post 7 on Weyerhauser Lane in Allegany shortly before noon July 7.

Fabrizio said Lagrou is known to get rides from Allegany and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores.

Fabrizio said the sheriff's office has received several tips after first publicizing the missing person's case, but none of the tips have panned out.

Family members of Lagrou have posted frequently to local media, asking anyone who might have seen him to let them know. But despite the effort and many hours searching in the Allegany area, there have been no sighting and no clues as to where Lagrou might be.

If you have seen Lagrou or know where he might be, call the Coos County Sheriff's Office at 541-396-7830.