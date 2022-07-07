Deputies continue to search for person who fatally shot man on I-4

Orange County deputies are trying to track down whoever shot and killed a man on a stretch of Interstate 4 on Tuesday night.

The incident happened between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528.

Deputies said there was some sort of interaction between two cars before someone started shooting.

Investigators are hoping someone out there saw what happened and will give them a call so they can get the shooter behind bars.

Detectives said John-John Villafane died at Doctor Phillips Hospital. He was 53 years old.

He was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot.

Investigators told Channel 9 that someone in another vehicle shot him but they are not calling this a road rage incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crimeline.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

