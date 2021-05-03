Deputies continuing to investigate weekend shooting in Bath Twp.

May 3—Greene County Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate a shooting at a Bath Twp. apartment Saturday that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Province Apartments near Cloveridge Court.

They found one victim and provided aid before transporting them to an area hospital, according to a press release.

Initial repots indicated the victim was shot by a roommate and was in critical condition.

Deputies detained one person for questioning. It is not clear if they've been charged at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.