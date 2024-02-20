Deputies: Couple quits Bojangles, breaks into store together on Valentine’s Day

Two former Bojangles employees in a relationship worked together to steal money from the store they used to work at, deputies in Lancaster County say.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Marquise Ra’Chavious Mickle, age 21, stopped working at the Bojangles on South Hampton Street in Kershaw the night before the burglary, which happened just after midnight on Feb. 14.

His girlfriend, Sha’Keidra Laadrian Collins, age 25, quit the week before.

“Our investigators were able to get to Mickle and Collins before they successfully got rid of all the evidence, and they were in jail less than 24 hours after the crime. When crimes occur, our focus is on solving them and arresting those who commit them as soon as possible. We were very successful in this case,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Deputies say Collins never turned in her key to the store after she was no longer employed. They believe that‘s the key the couple used to enter the store.

Following an investigation, deputies believe they drove to the store at midnight and used Collins’ key to get into the building. Mickle was in and out in about a minute -- he apparently dropped several bills, which were found on the ground of the carwash next door.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation that morning when money was reported missing. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ shared apartment and car.

They searched the house that same morning and found evidence connecting them to the burglary. Mickle and Collins were arrested and charged with Burglary, Petty Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

Collins is also charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent for keeping her key to the restaurant after she left employment.

Both posted bond Thursday and were released.

