Deputies find dead man with gunshot wounds in Parkland encampment

Deputies found a dead man with gunshot wounds in a tent in an encampment in Parkland on Saturday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that at 11 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers got a 911 call from a woman saying there was a man dead inside a tent near the 1000 block of 110th Street South. Deputies got there and found a man with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators found out the that incident happened sometime overnight and the 47-year-old man was found late Saturday morning. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.