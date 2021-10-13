Deputies find dead man's car keys under mattress of woman seen driving his car, documents say

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened to a 62-year-old man found dead in his ransacked home last week.

His missing car was located in Newport News two days after his body was found — with court documents saying his car keys were found under the mattress of a woman last spotted driving his car.

Donald L. Clarke, 62, of the 13000 block of Bethany Church Road, north of Smithfield, was found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. A man cutting the grass at the the home grew had grown concerned and called 911.

Clarke’s car, a 2006 Toyota Avalon, was gone.

Clarke, who lived alone, was known to wear “large amounts of jewelry,” and carry large amounts of cash on him, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

But when he was found dead on Oct. 4, the affidavit said, Clarke’s wallet and jewelry were nowhere to be found. His cell phone and two “smart televisions” were also missing, as was a laptop. Investigators said Clarke’s home was in disarray, and there was “visible sign of forced entry to two different doors.”

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Capt. Tommy Potter categorized Clarke’s death as “suspicious.” There were no visible signs of trauma to Clarke’s body, he said, and it’s not yet clear how he died.

“We have a number of different possibilities that led up to Mr. Clarke’s death, and we have to explore all of those avenues — to include foul play as well as natural causes,” Potter said.

Clarke’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk to determine a cause and manner of death. The autopsy is pending, said Donna Price, the district administrator for the ME’s office.

Court documents said Clark’s car was found Oct. 6 on 35th Street in Southeast Newport News, in the Marshall Courts apartments.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that Clarke was seen on surveillance footage shopping for groceries at a Food Lion in Carrollton on Oct. 1 — two days before he was found dead. The footage showed he was carrying cash at the time and in the company of a woman in a wig, the affidavit said.

The same woman seen with Clarke’s car — but without Clarke — when she visited the Marshall Courts apartments on Oct. 3, the day after he was found dead, the affidavit added. She was seen putting clothing and other personal items into the trunk of Clarke’s Toyota.

Isle of Wight County deputies interviewed the woman last Wednesday. She told them that she had visited Clarke over the previous weekend, and that she was indeed with him at the Carrollton Food Lion.

She also told investigators that had borrowed Clarke’s car, but that she returned it to him on Oct. 2. That’s the day before investigators said she was seen driving it.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the Newport News apartment she was staying in. The affidavit said investigators then found Clarke’s car keys in the woman’s handbag — which the affidavit said had been stuffed under her mattress.

Court documents said Clarke’s wallet was found in his Toyota. Investigators also found a cellphone and clothes, “wigs and hats,” and other items in the car, according to a list of items seized under the search warrant.

Investigators also took several DNA swabs from the Toyota and from various places inside Clarke’s home, to include the doorknobs and dresser drawers.

No arrests had been made as of late Tuesday.

Family members gathered at Clarke’s home on Monday afternoon after a burial service that morning. But they declined to comment on the case, saying they were still processing the loss.