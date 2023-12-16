Deputies: Debary man arrested for shooting another man in the leg with a shotgun

Volusia County deputies said the shooting happened Friday around 6 p.m. at 9 Cunningham Road.

Deputies said 69-year-old John Baker shot the victim in the leg with a shotgun after he believed the victim was trying to burglarize his RV.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, 45, with a gunshot wound to the leg. A deputy applied a tourniquet until emergency crews arrived and the victim could be transported to a local hospital.

According to the victim, he was searching for a stolen bike in the neighborhood when he found himself along a dirt road in front of Baker’s RV.

That is when Baker came out of the RV with a shotgun and accused the victim of burglarizing his property, according to deputies.

Investigators said that is when Baker chased the victim down the dirt road and shot the victim in the leg.

Baker did not deny he shot the victim but told deputies he believed the victim was trying to break into his RV. However, investigators found a shotgun shell more than 150 yards away from the RV.

Deputies also said they saw no signs of a break-in.

Baker has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Baker bonded out Saturday morning around 10:30.

