Deputies: Delaware County father tried to smuggle meth to son in Blackford County jail

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Delaware County man is accused of trying to smuggle meth to his son through a small hole in a window at the Blackford County jail.

Michael David Engle, 55, of rural Albany, is charged in Blackford Circuit Court with conspiracy to commit dealing in meth, trafficking with an inmate, neglect of a dependent, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal mischief.

He is also accused of recruiting a member of his family who is under the age of 18 to help smuggle drugs into the jail through the window of a cell occupied by his 28-year-old son, Cody A. Engle.

Cody Engle is awaiting trial on charges of auto theft and fraud filed against him in Blackford Superior Court on Sept. 8.

According to an affidavit, recordings of phone conversations between Cody Engle — while incarcerated in the jail — and his father in early October revealed plans to smuggle drugs in through the cell window.

More: Woman, inmates accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs into New Castle prison

At one point the elder Engle reportedly told his son about plans to bring a power drill to try to increase the size of the hole in the window.

The men allegedly discussed crushing pills and smuggling the resulting powder through the hole in straws, the affidavit said.

In an interview with deputies, Cody Engle reportedly acknowledged a straw containing meth had been passed through the hole into his cell. He said an effort to smuggle fentanyl pills through the hole had failed.

The juvenile in the case told investigators he had used a drill bit — but not an actual drill — in a bid to make the hole in the window larger.

Michael Engle at first denied any knowledge of efforts to smuggle drugs into the jail. According to the affidavit, he then acknowledged once trying to get meth through the hole into the cell, but maintained that effort was unsuccessful.

Last week, the elder Engle received a March 26 trial date in Blackford Circuit Court. The most serious charge against him is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

He was being held in the Blackford County jail under a $2,500 cash bond.

In 2022, Michael Engle — not to be confused with a retired Muncie police officer with the same name — was convicted in Madison Circuit Court 6 of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, neglect of a dependent, obstruction of justice, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Also last year, he was convicted of possession of meth in Randolph Superior Court.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Deputies: Delaware County man tried to smuggle meth into Blackford jail