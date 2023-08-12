Deputies: Deleon Springs man arrested after argument leads to shooting and pistol whipping

A 38-year-old DeLeon Springs man has been charged with shooting his friend in the leg and pistoling whipping the victim Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a shooting on Desoto Avenue just after 4 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a news release, the victim had already been driven to the hospital, but the suspect Thomas Arney was still at the scene and arrested.

Deputies said Arney and his friend had been drinking outside all night and got into an argument that escalated, authorities said.

Arney told deputies his friend started breaking windows of vehicles and moved toward him aggressively officials said.

The victim didn’t cooperate with the investigation, but a witness told deputies the victim was not threatening Arney in any way before the shooting, authorities said.

Deputies said Arney shot the victim once in each leg and then stood over him and pistol-whipped him in the head.

Arney was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail later Friday, where he was in custody with a bond of $25,000.

