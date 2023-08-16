Deputies: Deltona man arrested after malnourished dogs found at his home

A Deltona man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after he was found with three severely malnourished dogs, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

Zachary Michael Crain, 26, was charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty after Deltona animal control officers and sheriff's deputies learned he rarely fed the three dogs and kept them outside in severe heat with no water, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation authorities reviewed weather conditions that showed the dogs were outside when temperatures in Deltona were as high as 99 degrees with heat indices as high as 108 degrees, investigators said.

Crain was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of unlawful confinement/abandonment of animals without sufficient food or water.

He was out of the Volusia County Branch Jail after posting $9,000 bail.

The three dogs named Dolly, Buttercup, and Joker were taken in by Animal Control and are receiving appropriate evaluation and care, said sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

Animal control officers were familiar with the dogs because they had escaped before. On Tuesday, Dolly and Buttercup ran from the Abbot Avenue home after escaping from their pens. When officers saw them this time around they were malnourished, investigators said.

Deputies responded to help animal control officers and noticed both dogs were underweight. The dog named Buttercup had hip bones, shoulder blades, and other bones that were protruding, Gant said.

Crain told deputies he had not bought food in about five weeks due to financial constraints, and that he last fed the dogs two to three days ago, Gant said.

When deputies entered the property they found all the bowls in the dog cages without water. A third dog, Joker, was found in a cage and a deputy found a hose and gave Joker some water, Gant said.

A deputy bought a large bag of Pedigree and delivered it to the house after Crain said he could not afford to buy dog food, Gant said.

Some children were also found in the home, so deputies checked out the residence to ensure that they were properly cared for. Deputies saw there was plenty of food in the pantry and refrigerator. While deputies were at the home, pizza was also delivered, Gant said.

The sheriff's office is advising citizens to contact animal control officers or reputable rescue organizations to surrender their animals if they are unable to care for them.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Animals at Deltona home kept with no food and water