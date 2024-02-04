Deputies: Deltona man facing multiple burglary charges

A Deltona man was identified and arrested Friday on multiple burglary charges after being captured on surveillance video.

Dominick Tyler Adams was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling in the case that was captured on a surveillance camera at a home on Sylvia Drive, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s

Adams is also charged with four counts of burglary of a vehicle, two counts of armed burglary of a vehicle and one count of grand theft with a firearm.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues according to Volusia County Sheriff’s.

Adams was transported to Volusia County Jail with a total bond of $65,000.

