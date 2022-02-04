Deputies: Deltona Middle School teacher arrested for lewd conduct with 15-year-old

A Deltona school teacher is accused of kissing a 15-year-old student in the classroom and then asking a witness not to talk to police about it, Volusia County sheriff's investigators said.

Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, of Longwood, a math teacher at Deltona Middle School, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering, both felonies, stated sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant in a news release.

Rendon was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail but was released Wednesday after posting $12,500 bail, Gant said.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing, Gant added.

The investigation started on Jan. 11 after reports that Aguirre kissed the victim in his classroom, investigators said.

The girl’s parents told deputies they had concerns prior to that, as the child's mother said she’d seen Aguirre with his arm around her daughter at a Deltona park, Gant said.

Witnesses told sheriff's investigators that Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, deputies learned that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the victim and telling at least one witness not to talk to the police, Gant said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teacher arrested for kissing girl in Deltona school classroom