Deputies: Deltona woman who fatally hit skateboarder charged with DUI manslaughter

A Deltona woman who fatally struck a skateboarder with her car a year ago, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the man’s death, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Laurie A. Colletti, 57, was charged with DUI manslaughter. She is out of the Volusia County Branch Jail on $10,000 bail.

According to Colletti’s arrest report, the incident that took the life of John Ramos, 31, occurred on Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:07 p.m. at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street in Deltona.

Witnesses said that just before Ramos was hit by the 2015 Nissan Rogue, he was standing on the shoulder of Normandy Boulevard and appeared to be leaning over and fumbling with something in his hands, Colletti’s arrest report states.

Ramos, who was holding a skateboard while standing on the side of the roadway, was struck from behind, traffic homicide investigators said.

Ramos suffered severe head injures and was initially taken to AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, but was later airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he died shortly after midnight Feb. 25, investigators said.

At the scene of the crash, Collettti, who was unsteady on her feet, had bloodshot eyes and dry mouth, had to hold on to a deputy’s patrol car to keep her balance, her arrest report shows.

She refused to give a blood sample and Volusia County deputies had to obtain a warrant to get her blood specimen, the report details.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide investigators said Colletti’s blood alcohol content was .14, nearly twice the legal limit of .08 permitted under Florida law.

Colletti said she had been at a restaurant in New Smyrna Beach for dinner and was headed home to Deltona when she hit Ramos, investigators said.

Colletti claimed she only had a glass of wine, according to her arrest report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona woman who struck and killed pedestrian was intoxicated