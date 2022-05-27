Deputies discover body near Seven Points

May 27—A body was discovered in a "hand dug grave" outside of Seven Points Thursday after the Henderson County Sheriff's Office received information regarding a missing person, advising them of the location of the missing person's truck and body.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Investigators had been working a missing person's case in that area after the unidentified person was last seen May 11 and reported missing later that week.

Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by locating the missing person's truck at a home off of Highway 85 outside of Seven Points. The truck had reportedly been cut into several pieces.

Investigators collected evidence and presented Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee with an affidavit for a search warrant for a home and property off of Green Tree Acres Road and an arrest warrant for Steven Clowdus, 42, for tampering with physical evidence.

Judge McKee issued both warrants and preset bail at $500,000.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team secured the area and Investigators began a search of the property, assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.

While searching the property, Investigators received information leading to Clowdus's location.

Deputies and the Tactical Team found him driving a vehicle and he was stopped, arrested, and transported to the Henderson County Jail.

While searching the property, Investigators were able to uncover a hand dug grave that contained an unidentified body.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Kevin Pollock arrived at the scene to conduct an inquest and ordered the body to be taken to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it develops.