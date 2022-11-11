Deputies discover firearms and illegal drugs after traffic stop in Pinon Hills

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Deputies arrested suspect Robert Theodore Dobbins, 45, of Hesperia after a traffic stop by sheriff's officials led them to find firearms and illegal drugs in his possession.
A traffic stop in Pinon Hills led to a search warrant at a residence where sheriff's deputies discovered firearms and illegal drugs.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, Deputy J. Mora stopped a 1995 Chevrolet truck for vehicle code violations near Green and Sage roads.

Deputy Mora contacted the driver of the vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Robert Theodore Dobbins of Hesperia, and noticed that he displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The deputy also detected an odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Deputy Mora searched the vehicle and located a loaded firearm and methamphetamine under the driver seat of the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputy Mora authored a search warrant for Dobbins' residence in the 15300 block of Kern Avenue in Hesperia.

At the residence, deputies located 39 firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Also, a spent grenade was located at the residence and turned over to San Bernardino County Bombs/ Arson Division for destruction.

Dobbins was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. His bail is set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy J. Mora at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

