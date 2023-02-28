Deputies discover Fulton murder suspect has been missing from jail for months after mistaken release

Clayton County police are searching for a missing murder suspect who was supposed to be returned to the Fulton County Jail.

Sheriff Levon Allen said Kaiser Ulrick Suggs was in the Clayton County jail facing aggravated assault charges in Nov. 2022 when he was released.

According to Allen, two jail employees were responsible for Suggs’ release and have been placed on administrative leave.

Allen said jail officials discovered Tuesday that Suggs was not returned to the Fulton County jail to face murder charges, and is now at large.

“I have placed Suggs #1 on my top ten most wanted and have activated my entire Fugitive Squad to find Suggs and bring him back into custody,” Allen said. “Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who comes in contact with him should dial 911 immediately.”

According to records from the Fulton County Jail, Suggs was facing three counts of felony murder, first-degree home invasion, murder aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from a 2021 arrest in Union City.

Anyone with information about where Suggs may be is asked to contact Clayton County fugitive investigators at 770-477-4479.