Deputies discover large cache of firearms, ammo, suspected meth in Pinon Hills

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect after they found him with a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and suspected methamphetamine in Piñon Hills.

On Thursday, local law enforcement officers were following up on a suspect with a felony warrant, related to car and firearms thefts. Deputies found and arrested Jason Waters in the 9200 block of Avalon Road.

Waters was alone inside the white Ford F-250, sheriff’s officials said. While searching the truck, deputies said they found several loaded high-capacity magazines, and methamphetamine.

A search of Waters' home resulted in the seizure of 28 firearms, which included rifles, shotguns, handguns, and revolvers, sheriff's officials reported.

Additionally, about 2,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered as well as a stolen off-highway vehicle, deputies said.

Waters was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, and a felon prohibited from owning/possessing ammunition or firearms.

He was released on bail Sunday, sheriff’s records show.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the Victorville sheriff’s station at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies discover firearms, ammo, suspected meth in Pinon Hills