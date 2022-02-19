Deputies discover St. Paul house packed with stolen items from around the metro; one man charged

Feb. 18—The Ramsey County Sheriff's violent crime enforcement team discovered a St. Paul residence stuffed with motorcycles and guns stolen from around the metro, along with meth, fentanyl and marijuana.

Timothy Lee Donavan Olson, 42, has been charged via warrant Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with 20 crimes — three drug related charges, eight firearms charges and nine charges for receiving stolen property.

"It was a really good bust," said Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin. "But it's still under investigation and it's not one we can talk about yet."

The bust happened about a month ago on Jan. 12 when Olson was initially arrested at his residence on the city's Greater East Side. Investigators have been cataloging the stolen items and searching for others who also may be involved.

On the afternoon of Jan. 12, St. Paul police responded to a report of an auto theft. The victim told police that his 14-foot enclosed cargo trailer had been parked on Berkeley Avenue and was stolen about 2 p.m.

The trailer contained a 1980 Honda motorcycle, two handguns, a Motobécane bicycle and several other personal items.

A Ramsey County deputy, having received a tip on the whereabouts of the trailer, drove by Olson's residence and saw the trailer in the driveway.

Police executed a search warrant of the premises Jan. 19. Olson attempted to flee out the back of the house, but was apprehended.

Olson was released pending the investigation and has now been charged. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Martin said.

A search of the property revealed the following stolen items, according to authorities: A 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 2009 Honda motorcycle, a 2019 Arctic Cat snowmobile, a 2007 Chevy Silverado, a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 1980 Honda motorcycle, a 2018 Triton trailer, a 2018 "LOOK" trailer, and a Winchester semi-automatic shotgun.

Police also found three guns, four containers of ammunition, four bags of meth totaling 34.21 grams, two bags of marijuana totaling 273.71 grams and a bundle of fentanyl totaling 1.98 grams

At the time of his arrest, Olson had outstanding warrants for first-degree drug possession in Mille Lacs County, a predatory offender registration violation in Ramsey County and a hit-and-run in Hennepin County.

He also was on probation for a previous fifth-degree drug conviction and has felony convictions in five counties for drugs, domestic assault, fleeing a police officer, receiving stolen property and assault.