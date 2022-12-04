Deputies discover stolen guns and valuable toy collectibles
There are new details in the investigation of a Coweta County toy burglary.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told WSB Radio the thief hit a home on Standing Rock Road twice within a month, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles — including G.I. Joe and Star Wars toys, still in their boxes. Some firearms were also taken.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The victims found some of their items for sale on eBay, and notified CCSO. A Coweta County sheriff’s investigator — who is an avid collector himself — made contact with the seller, and finagled an invitation to see the merchandise in person.
Once he confirmed the stolen items were on the site, a Criminal Investigations Unit team swooped in with a search warrant and arrested 40-year-old Kathryn Humphrey.
TRENDING STORIES:
Texts reveal why high school football star was shot and killed outside Gwinnett Dave & Buster’s
Public asked not to approach inmate who vanished from work site in Marietta
She was jailed on two counts of first-degree burglary. Nix said most of the toys were recovered, but some were sold online. Several guns are also missing. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: