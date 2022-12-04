Deputies discover stolen guns and valuable toy collectibles

There are new details in the investigation of a Coweta County toy burglary.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told WSB Radio the thief hit a home on Standing Rock Road twice within a month, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles — including G.I. Joe and Star Wars toys, still in their boxes. Some firearms were also taken.

The victims found some of their items for sale on eBay, and notified CCSO. A Coweta County sheriff’s investigator — who is an avid collector himself — made contact with the seller, and finagled an invitation to see the merchandise in person.

Once he confirmed the stolen items were on the site, a Criminal Investigations Unit team swooped in with a search warrant and arrested 40-year-old Kathryn Humphrey.

She was jailed on two counts of first-degree burglary. Nix said most of the toys were recovered, but some were sold online. Several guns are also missing. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

