Deputies dive into river to rescue woman — and she fights back, California cops say

A woman swept down the rain-swollen Russian River near Guerneville is accused of trying to fight off two deputies who swam out to save her, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Callers to 911 reported a woman in the river near Guerneville at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sgt. Gary Lawson spotted the woman struggling in the cold water and swift current, the sheriff’s office said. He swam out to try to save her while another deputy threw him a life vest.

Lawson reached the woman, later identified as Lacey Mosher, 38, of Santa Rosa, the release said.

He tried to help Mosher to safety but she began fighting him and trying to push him underwater, sheriff’s officials said. Lawson pulled her to a bush in the water but could not reach the shore.

Deputy Cody McCready swam out to help Lawson but Mosher continued to fight them both, the release said. Firefighters in a boat rescued Mosher, then the two deputies, who were treated for exposure.

Mosher continued fighting deputies and medics on the way to the hospital, authorities say.

She was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, being under the influence of drugs and violation of probation, deputies said.

Sheriff Eddie Engram said Lawson and McCready “heroically risked their lives to save someone,” calling the rescue “extremely difficult,” in the release.

“Deputies on land lost sight of the two deputies in the water,” officials said. “Both deputies came close to losing their lives while they rescued Mosher, which ultimately saved her life.”

Guerneville is about 75 miles northwest of San Francisco.

